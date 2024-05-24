5,012 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. 872,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

