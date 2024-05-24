5,732 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 335,021 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 289,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51,371 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 124,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,792. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

