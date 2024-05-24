8,454 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.21. 5,022,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

