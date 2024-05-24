930 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.66. 148,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $337.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.