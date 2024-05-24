Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 1,827,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,621. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

