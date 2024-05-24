AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Sepio Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.1% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,237. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.