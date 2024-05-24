Acala Token Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Acala Token has a market cap of $99.02 million and $8.33 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,935.52 or 1.00017338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00107719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09960984 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,197,501.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

