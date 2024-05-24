Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,396,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $4,390,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.95. 2,048,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $285.18 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

