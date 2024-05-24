Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.95. 2,048,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $285.18 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

