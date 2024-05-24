Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) Critical Survey

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acushnet has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TruGolf and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A Acushnet 0 3 4 0 2.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acushnet has a consensus price target of $66.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than TruGolf.

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and Acushnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A N/A -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Acushnet $2.38 billion 1.65 $198.43 million $2.88 21.69

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% Acushnet 8.03% 20.65% 8.73%

Summary

Acushnet beats TruGolf on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

