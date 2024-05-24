Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 110,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 180,635 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

