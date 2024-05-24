Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

