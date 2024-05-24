ADTRAN’s (ADTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADTN. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.13. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $225.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

