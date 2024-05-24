ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Buys £700 in Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £700 ($889.68).

ADVFN Stock Down 5.9 %

LON AFN opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.37. ADVFN Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.92.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

