ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Buys £700 in Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wollenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £700 ($889.68).
ADVFN Stock Down 5.9 %
LON AFN opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.36 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.37. ADVFN Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.92.
About ADVFN
