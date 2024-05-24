Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,842 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.57. 9,485,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,795. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $205.56. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

