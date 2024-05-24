Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.68. 1,241,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,963. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.08. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

