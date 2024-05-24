Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.23. The company had a trading volume of 286,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,977. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $549.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

