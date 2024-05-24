Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 42,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $285.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

