Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,480,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,536,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $571.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.