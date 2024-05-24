Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.86. 2,633,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,004. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

