Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

LOW traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,282. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

