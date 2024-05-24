Advisory Services Network LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

