Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.88. 22,578,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,365,020. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of -478.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

