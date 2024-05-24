Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. 971,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,351. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

