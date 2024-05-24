Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,833 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.10. 2,692,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

