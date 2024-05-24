Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 139,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $163.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

