Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 14,928 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 743,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 643,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 112,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,242. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.