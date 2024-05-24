aelf Price Down 0.6% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $380.19 million and $13.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,275,775 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.