Aevo (AEVO) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $711.73 million and approximately $106.16 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aevo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 850,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.8902052 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $118,918,699.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

