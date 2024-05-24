Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. 649,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,948,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

