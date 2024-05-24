ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 1306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $1.3185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

