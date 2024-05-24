Aion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.91 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $11.91 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00087215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012188 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.