Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $102.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $88.41 on Friday. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

