Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $228.70 million and $1.27 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 258,128,025 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

