Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,091,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 18,554,381 shares.The stock last traded at $80.74 and had previously closed at $80.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $278,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $307,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

