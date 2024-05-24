Alicia Syrett Sells 846 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $21,852.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,493.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alicia Syrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digimarc alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Alicia Syrett sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

Digimarc Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $2,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,169,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DMRC

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.