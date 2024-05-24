Allstate Corp Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.