Allstate Corp Has $278,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.76. 77,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,278. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $538.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.87.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

