Allstate Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 27,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $594.51. The company had a trading volume of 266,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,441. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.83 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $557.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.