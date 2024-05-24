Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 1,677 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 14.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 142.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Target by 11.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.35. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

