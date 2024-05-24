Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. 11,400,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,919,467. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.79.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

