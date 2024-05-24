Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.98

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $92.90, with a volume of 242969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $31,368.75. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $364,964.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $31,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,969 shares of company stock worth $32,635,434 over the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after purchasing an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

