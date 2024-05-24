AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.81. 102,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 117,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,763.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Tiedemann purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,763.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 181,417 shares of company stock valued at $865,868. 22.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

