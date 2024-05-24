Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
ATUSF stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.
About Altius Minerals
