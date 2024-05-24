Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

