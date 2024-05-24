Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$24.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.69 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.2847114 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.