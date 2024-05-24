ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.84. 190,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 453,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 9.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,680. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

