AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 5.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 561,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 643,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $715.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,407 shares of company stock worth $700,553. 25.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 42.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

