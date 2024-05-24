AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIT stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $135.70 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.