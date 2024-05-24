Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) CAO Armando Fleitas Sells 6,240 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.24. 23,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.13.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $261,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

