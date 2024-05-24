American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lowered by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. 781,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,819. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

